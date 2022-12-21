Credit: Patuxent Cardiology Associates

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Everyone wants to bring holiday joy to their workplace, and that’s exactly what Patuxent Cardiology Associates did by holding a Christmas door decorating contest.

The idea of the contest was for each participating member of the office to decorate their assigned door in the most festive way possible.

A few patients of the doctor’s office were selected ahead of time and came in on December 16 to judge each door.

The doors were numbered one through ten, and judges had to write down which door they thought should win first, second, and third place. The placements counted as points.

First place was worth three points, second place was worth two points, and third place was worth one point. The door with the most points wins.

First place received a trophy, blue ribbon, and $100. Second place received a red ribbon and $50. Third place received a white ribbon and $25.

“Everybody in the office put a lot of time, effort, and money into their doors as well as the overall office decor. To have it all come together was so much fun and absolutely worth it,” an employee of the office told TheBayNet.com. “It is even more worth it to see the patients come in each and every day and just enjoy all of the decorations and watch it put a smile on their faces. The patients definitely enjoyed the experience. They say it makes coming to the doctor’s office fun! Patients ask a lot of questions about the decorations and door competition and even the ones that aren’t “judges” love to input their opinions and let us know how beautiful and festive all of our doors are. A few patients have claimed this is the most festive and decorated office they have ever been in before.”

The contest brought out the fun, yet competitive side of the employees while they decorated their doors.

The collective effort helped the office to have a festive and upbeat atmosphere for not only the workers but also the patients.

The employees also stated that they plan on doing more of this in the future.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com