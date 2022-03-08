LUSBY, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office recently recognized an outstanding act of a School Resource Officer working at Patuxent High School.

They made the following post on social media breaking down the sequence of potentially life-saving events that happened at lunch today:

“It was business as usual on Tuesday, March 1st, during 6th period at Patuxent High School (PHS) in Lusby, MD. Shortly before noon, a few PHS staff members had gathered in the Guidance Office conference room to eat lunch.

All of a sudden, School Resource Officer (SRO) DFC C. Childress noticed a fellow co-worker stand up and start to flail her hands around as if she couldn’t breathe. SRO Childress observed Mrs. Tiffany Heamstead, Guidance Office Assistant, to be in distress (visibly choking) and immediately went to work performing the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food particle Heamstead was choking on.

Mrs. Heamstead was extremely grateful for Deputy Childress’ quick lifesaving action. Kudos to DFC Childress

Reason 89763489 we need to keep School Resource Officers (SRO’s) in the schools”