SOLOMONS, Md. – In a recent episode of the “Get Real with Chris & Mark” podcast, the hosts had the privilege of speaking with Shannon Morley, owner and nurse practitioner of the Patuxent Wellness Center. Although the podcast touched on a wide range of topics, the focus remained on the holistic and individualized approach of the Patuxent Wellness Center.

Mark Frisco and Chris Hill opened the conversation by introducing Morley, who discussed the center’s diverse therapies. Among these therapies is their highly successful weight loss program, which intrigued the hosts. According to Morley, some patients have achieved incredible weight loss results, with one person losing over 100 pounds.

Morley stated, “Yeah, we have a patient that’s lost over 100 pounds. Most average between 40 and 60, depending on their goal. And it’s a once-a-week injectable with limited side effects and really helps to improve other aspects of your health along your journey.”

As the discussion continued, the hosts inquired about the overall scope of services offered by Patuxent Wellness Center. Morley explained that the center has been operating virtually for the past few years, offering a wide range of services.

Their offerings include medical weight loss programs, hormone replacement therapy for both men and women, and an upcoming expansion with a new location that incorporates a concierge-style, direct primary care approach and integrates functional medicine. This approach aims to provide comprehensive care by addressing patients’ unique health challenges and uncovering the root causes of their issues.

Frisco and Hill expressed their enthusiasm about the direct primary care model, emphasizing the importance of healthcare tailored to individual needs rather than adhering to a one-size-fits-all approach.

Morley stated, “My goal was coming into my role as a nurse practitioner to really treat the patient as a whole and see the big picture when it comes to a patient and what challenges each person may have.”

Exploring the patient journey, Morley described the process at Patuxent Wellness Center. Patients typically begin with self-assessment questionnaires sent in advance of their telehealth consultation. These questionnaires provide insights into their specific health issues and goals. After the initial consultation, Morley orders comprehensive lab work to further assess patients’ conditions. A personalized treatment plan is devised based on the lab results, medical history, and the patient’s goals.

The hosts concluded the conversation by commending Patuxent Wellness Center’s patient-centric, individualized, and holistic approach to healthcare. They highlighted the importance of optimizing and addressing the root causes of health issues rather than simply prescribing medication to alleviate symptoms.

Frisco said, “I think that the way that the world is headed is towards preventative and optimization.”

Listeners interested in Patuxent Wellness Center’s services can visit their website to request more information on the various programs and screenings offered. Morley assured that there is no obligation attached to these inquiries, and the center strives to provide potential patients with the information they need to make informed decisions about their health and wellness.

The podcast conversation shed light on the evolving landscape of healthcare, where personalized and preventative approaches are gaining recognition as the future of medicine.

For more information about Patuxent Wellness Center and its offerings, visit https://patuxentwellness.com/.

Learn more in the full episode: https://youtu.be/itw6O4CTrXg

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

