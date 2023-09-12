Pax River Museum Donates School Supplies To George Washington Carver Elementary School

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On the morning of Thursday August 30, the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum donated over 1,000 school supplies to George Washington Carver Elementary School in Lexington Park.

The museum began this school supply drive at the beginning of the summer as a way to give back to the community. Over the summer months, museum staff, volunteers, museum board members, visitors, and companies J.F. Taylor and Avian generously donated numerous amounts of pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, backpacks, and many other supplies. As an incentive to donate to the supply drive, the museum entered participants into a raffle to win a swag bag from the museum’s Aviation Gift Shop. Tara Strickland of Avian won the raffle.

The staff and teachers of Carver Elementary were incredibly excited to receive the immense amount of school supplies. The school plans to donate any remaining or unused items from the donation to other schools in need to continue to pay it forward.

About the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum: The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum (PRNAM) serves as the link between the U.S. Navy’s missions at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River (Pax River) and the community defined by those missions. The museum sits in an enviable location with an inspiring story perfectly suited to the technological preoccupations of our era. PRNAM is unique in terms of its collections and mission, which are focused on the research, development, test, and evaluation environment as well as experimental concepts that never made it to the Fleet. The museum also houses artifacts and simulators, films, and books spanning the history of Naval Aviation, as well as 26 one-of-a-kind aircraft. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information please visit the museum’s website at www.paxmuseum.org