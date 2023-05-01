Pedestrian Flown Out After Being Struck By Vehicle Going 45 MPH In Callaway

CALLAWAY, Md. – On May 1, at approximately 9:17 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of Callaway Marketplace.

Crews arrived and found a pedestrian on the side of the roadway suffering from multiple injuries. EMS evaluated the 27-year-old male patient and requested a MEDEVAC for transport due to injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The pedestrian was reportedly struck at approximately 45 mph. SMCSO spokesperson said, “The incident has been classified as a first-degree assault and is a developing criminal investigation at this time.”

Firefighters established a landing zone nearby. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to UM Capital Region Trauma Center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

