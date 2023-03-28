Pedestrian Flown Out After Being Struck By Vehicle In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On March 27, at approximately 5:44 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on St. Charles Parkway in the area of St. Marks Drive.

Crews arrived and found a pedestrian in the roadway suffering from multiple injuries.

EMS evaluated the patient and requested a MEDEVAC. Firefighters established a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police – Aviation Command, Trooper 2.

MSPAC Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to Captiol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

According to reports, a witness on the scene stated the driver of the vehicle was driving recklessly prior to the collision. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com