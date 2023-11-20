Pennsylvania Man Indicted In Joe Shymanski Murder Case
Brandon Ross Holbrook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md – On November 20, 2023, Brandon Ross Holbrook, 48, of Reedsville, PA, was indicted by a Calvert County Grand Jury and formally charged with the murder of Joseph Shymanski of Huntingtown. 

A total of 5 charges were returned by the Grand Jury, to include common law murder, first and second degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Joseph Shymanski

Holbrook is due in Calvert County Circuit Court on December 4, 2023 for an initial appearance/arraignment.  He is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center. 

An indictment is simply a method of charging an individual and does not constitute a finding of guilt or innocence. 

