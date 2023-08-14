Pet Of The Week - Betty

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Meet Betty! Just a reminder that our beautiful girl Betty is Dog of the Week and her adoption fee will be sponsored by our friends at Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge! She is friendly, playful and always up for any adventure you have planned.

Betty would make a great addition to any family!

Click here to submit adoption application for Betty or any of our other available dogs Application.