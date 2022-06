Cameron

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Cameron is available for adoption! He is an older pup around 6 years old.

Cameron is super friendly and sweet!

He would be a great dog to take for adventures because he loves going for long walks with his favorite people.

He would make a wonderful addition to a family with older children. Come by the shelter to meet him today!

Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter

calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/