CALIFORNIA, Md. – Chloe is an adorable 15 year old 12 pound Miniature Schnauzer.

The sweet lady is wonderfully social, cuddly, and outgoing.

Though Chloe is an older gal, she still has lots of love, spunk and snuggles to share.

Chloe loves humans, but also gets along famously with other dogs.

Chloe is arriving at her Maryland foster home on Saturday, March 26th and will be available for adoption at that time.

Please contact foster Mom in California Maryland who can be reached at peppypups7@outlook.com