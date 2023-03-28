Pet Of The Week - Gunner

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Gunner is big guy that lost his home due to his owner passing away way too soon. He is looking for a new family to love him and make him part of their family!

Gunner was described by his previous family as a cuddle bug. He is also smart! He knows how to sit, speak, shake, roll over, is housebroken and walks wonderfully on a leash.

Come in and meet your new best friend today!

If you are interested in meeting Gunner or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387 or visit https://www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/ .