Pet Of The Week - Jade

Jazzy Jade!

Jade is looking for a calm and quiet home to call her own.

She has been at the shelter for 175 days and is eager to find her perfect fit.

Jade can be timid upon first meeting new people, but with a bit of time and patience (and maybe a few treats), she will be your best friend!

She loves going for walks and snuggling with volunteers and shelter staff.

She is very tidy in her kennel, fully crate-trained, and housebroken.

Jade is available for meet and greets Tuesday through Saturday between 10:00 am and 3:30 pm and is a rescue-facilitated adoption candidate.

Stop by Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter for more information on Jade any time we are open.