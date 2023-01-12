UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – PGPD is warning parents about online threats and extortion attempts being made via social media through Instagram and Tik Tok targeting at least 4 middle schoolers and urging parents to report similar threats against kids immediately for police investigation.

The warning comes after 4 students at a county middle school received threatening demands via their social media accounts to pay $1000 or face harm.

Detectives are actively investigating and attempting to identify and arrest any individuals behind the threats.

Officers were alerted after the school learned of the threats and contacted school security.

The children’s parents were immediately notified and picked up their children.

When the children refused to pay, more messages were sent with images of the children’s homes from Google maps.

The name of the school is not being revealed so to protect the identities of the children and discourage similar schemes targeting students there.

Parents are warned to monitor their children’s use of social media and limit their activities on the platforms.

Any extortion threats targeting kids should be reported to police immediately. People should not attempt to handle the issue on their own. No one should ever pay money to an individual making a threat.