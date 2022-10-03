LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and alerted to a collision in a shopping center parking lot in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway. The officers were advised that the driver of an SUV had just struck a man who was walking in the parking lot. PGPD officers immediately began to provide first aid to the victim who was identified as an off-duty DC Police Officer.

The striking driver did not initially stay on the scene. The description of the involved SUV was immediately broadcast to all officers in the area. Within a few minutes, an SUV matching that description was observed in the same parking lot driving toward the collision location. Officers stopped the driver who is cooperating with investigators.

As with all investigations into critical injury collisions, at the conclusion of its investigation, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit will consult with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding potential charges in the case. Collision investigations can take weeks to months to complete.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

Please refer to case number 22-0047053.