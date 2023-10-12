Philip Conner Burroughs Sr., 77, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on October 10, 2023.

Phil was born on September 12, 1946, to the late Benjamin Stanley and Louise Alice Burroughs.

As a graduate of the first graduating class of Chopticon High School, Phil spent the next 30 years working for the U.S. Government at PAX River Naval Air Station. He had 2 children, Philip and Liz. He loved the outdoors and spending quality time with his family. He was a happy man living a simple life in his family’s home.

Philip is survived by his son, Philip Burroughs Jr. (Christal) of Mechanicsville, MD; daughter, Elizabeth Burroughs Gray of Mechanicsville, MD; brother, Tom Burroughs (Peggy) of Fairfax, VA; sister-in-law, Marie Burroughs of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren, Ashley, Philip III, Alexis, David, Danaka, Layla and Alisa; great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Camden, and Philip IV due this month.

He is predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Ben Burroughs Jr. (Joan), and Eddie Burroughs.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Prayers to follow at 12:00 p.m. at All Faith Church, 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.