WALDORF, Md. – A lucky man from Brandywine enjoys buying a Pick 4 or Pick 5 ticket a few times a week.

Even when he had to travel recently, the 39-year-old made sure to play his numbers in advance. But it wasn’t until the next day, after he had reached his out-of-town destination, that he learned he had won a $50,000 prize.

On Nov. 18, he visited Food In at 12549 Mattawomen Drive in Waldorf and purchased a $1 straight Pick 5 ticket that covered the Nov. 18 Evening drawing through the Nov. 21 Midday drawing.

The next day, he was so tired from traveling that he forgot to check the winning Pick 5 numbers. The lucky winner woke up at 4 a.m. and that’s when he realized what happened.

His 15407 was the winning number in the Evening drawing on Nov. 19.

“I thought I was dreaming,” the happy winner said as he recalled looking at his ticket and checking the winning numbers in the wee hours of the morning.

The Prince George’s County resident, who has been self-employed for the past two years, said he planned to use his winnings to pay bills.

The Food In store in Waldorf will receive a $500 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.