Matthew Cosgrove, center, Product Support Manager (PSM) for the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Program Office (PMA-290) (center, with award), was named the 2022 Secretary of Defense PSM of the Year (Major Defense Acquisition Programs/Acquisition Category I Program) Award. Cosgrove stands with the program manager (right) and deputy program manager (left) for PMA-290.

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–Matthew Cosgrove, Product Support Manager (PSM) for the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MRPA) Program Office (PMA-290), was named the 2022 Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) PSM of the Year (Major Defense Acquisition Programs/Acquisition Category I Program) Award.

Cosgrove was selected for his logistics and sustainment support for three Type/Model/Series (TMS) aircraft: the P-3C Orion, EP-3 Aries II, and P-8A Poseidon, including Foreign Military Sales fleets for 16 international partners and a variety of sensor packages.

Cosgrove led his team to achieve significant accomplishments in 2021. That year, the Fleet achieved a 98% mission completion rate, an 86% improvement in Full Mission Capable, and a 109% improvement in Mission Capable (MC) aircraft under his supervision. These improvements exceeded Commander Naval Air Forces Air Boss’ defined aircraft MC requirements for all three TMS aircraft.

Matthew Cosgrove, Product Support Manager (PSM) for the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Program Office (PMA-290) (center, with award), was named the 2022 Secretary of Defense PSM of the Year (Major Defense Acquisition Programs/Acquisition Category I Program) Award.

“Matt’s leadership and steadfast commitment to the warfighter made him very deserving of this prestigious award,” said Capt. Eric Gardner, PMA-290 program manager. “Aircraft sustainment is a collaborative effort, involving multiple entities and stakeholders. Matt’s leadership, mentorship, and creativity foster an environment that enables his team to support and sustain the fleet. He is an exceptional leader who understands that the professional development of his team is critical to sustained success.”

Cosgrove managed the program’s Reliability Control Board to systematically attack readiness and cost degraders while providing leadership, direction, and training to the enterprise team that constitutes the degrader action team. His innovative spirit and teaming approach prototyped and implemented multiple data analytical tools to enhance enterprise readiness and led the Naval Sustainment System-Aviation transition to a government-led sustainment program baseline.

Cosgrove was selected to serve as the PMA-290 PSM in July 2020. His innovation and commitment were quickly recognized, and in 2021, the P-8A Sustainment and Readiness Team received the inaugural Department of Navy Acquisition Excellence Awards “Sustainment Team of the Year.” Additionally, the team received the Naval Air Systems Command Commander’s Award for Best Improvement in Full Mission Capability Readiness.

Cosgrove’s mentorship doesn’t end at work; he is an active member of his community, where he spends countless hours coaching high school youth to compete on and off the field. He and his family enjoy traveling, outdoor activities, and cheering on their favorite Philadelphia sports teams.

The 2022 PSM Award Winners will be recognized at the 2023 Office of the Secretary of Defense Product Support Manager Workshop scheduled on September 19-21, 2023, following the formal presentation of the award at their commands.