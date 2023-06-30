Brian Leonel Perdomo Nunez

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On June 25 at 2:46 a.m., officers responded to reports of a motorist traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway. Officers located the vehicle stopped in a crossover at Indian Head Highway and Cedar Lane.

The driver of the vehicle was lying on the concrete median and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. EMS responded and the driver was cleared of injuries. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded firearm, which was inside a satchel that was strapped along his body.

The driver, Brian Leonel Perdomo Nunez, 25, of Virginia, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on person, transporting a firearm, DUI, and other related charges. He was also issued traffic citations. On June 25, a district court commissioner released Nunez from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Officer Hughes is investigating.

