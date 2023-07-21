Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Greene

BRANDYWINE, Md. – On July 18 at 4:17 p.m., members of the CCSO Warrant/Fugitive Unit were attempting to locate Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Greene, 33, of Brandywine, who had several active warrants for his arrest stemming from violent crimes that occurred in another jurisdiction. Wade-Greene was observed in the area of Woodville Road in Brandywine driving a black pick-up truck that was towing a trailer. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but Wade-Greene fled to the area of Young Road, eventually stopping in the area of Hunter Harbors Lane. Wade-Greene exited the truck, armed with a firearm, and fled into a wooded area. CCSO K9 teams were deployed and began tracking.

As officers were searching for Wade-Greene, a 9-1-1 call was received from a person who reported Wade-Greene had just entered the garage portion of a house on Stillwater Place. He confronted two residents who were outside and, at gunpoint, demanded car keys. He entered the home and rummaged through the house looking for keys, which he found. As he tried to leave in the resident’s car, he assaulted a teenaged girl who was in the garage near the car. As officers arrived, Wade-Greene fled back into the woods. Officers and K9 teams continued tracking and observed Wade-Greene on Lockwood Place where he broke into a garage and was trying to enter a car. Officers approached and as they were attempting to arrest Wade-Greene, he struck two officers with a bottle. Wade-Greene was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered in a freezer inside the garage. The gun did not belong to the homeowner. The officers who were struck were treated for minor injuries.

Further investigation revealed the trailer Wade-Greene was towing was reported stolen from Waldorf, and that earlier in the day he had attempted to steal a motorcycle from Young Road. Wade-Greene was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and charged with first-degree assault, attempted carjacking, second-degree assault, home invasion, use of a firearm during a violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm due to previous convictions, and other charges. On July 20, a judge ordered Wade-Greene to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. PFC Micklus, PO I Logan, PFC Aber and Detective Gregory are investigating.

