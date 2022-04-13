SOLOMONS, Md. – At about 2:15 p.m. on April 12, the Department of Natural Resources Police contacted Maryland State Police and advised that a body had washed ashore in the vicinity of the Thomas Johnson Bridge.

Derek Piaz

Troopers responded to the location and have since identified the body as that of Derek Piaz, who reportedly jumped off of the bridge on March 15.

Next of kin have been notified.

No other information is available at this time.

Get Help

• If you’re experiencing an emergency: Call 9-1-1

• 24/7 Crisis Support:

Text HOME to 741741

Call 1-800-273-8255 for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline

• Call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330 for assistance and linkage to local resources

• Healing Conversations: Personal support for survivors of suicide loss

