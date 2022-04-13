SOLOMONS, Md. – At about 2:15 p.m. on April 12, the Department of Natural Resources Police contacted Maryland State Police and advised that a body had washed ashore in the vicinity of the Thomas Johnson Bridge.
Derek Piaz
Troopers responded to the location and have since identified the body as that of Derek Piaz, who reportedly jumped off of the bridge on March 15.
Next of kin have been notified.
No other information is available at this time.
Get Help
• If you’re experiencing an emergency: Call 9-1-1
• 24/7 Crisis Support:
- Text HOME to 741741
- Call 1-800-273-8255 for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline
• Call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330 for assistance and linkage to local resources
• Healing Conversations: Personal support for survivors of suicide loss
It is unfortunate the number if suicide cases of our Military. There should be a better psychological evaluation required as well as physicals they receive. More questioning and follow-up of their personal lives for PREVENTION..
Maybe it’s the civilians that need it? Are you military or a Veteran?I am a US Navy disabled veteran and was treated like crap working for DOD Navy. “There should be a better psychological evaluation required as well as physicals they receive.”
Fyi smdh,
Nobody is going to help someone suicidal or depressed and less it’s family you got to be close to loved ones, welcome on the the simplest thing to save your life…. smh
