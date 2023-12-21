Police Investigate Shooting Incident At Orchard Food Market

SEVERN, Md. – On December 18, 2023, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a shooting incident at the Orchard Food Market, located at 1159 Reece Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple vehicles with damage and a male victim who sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Rifle and handgun casings were found in the vicinity.

According to the preliminary report, a gray Mazda, with a spare tire on the rear driver’s side and damage to the front passenger side door/frame, is believed to be connected to the incident. The Western District detectives have taken charge of the investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-6155. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

