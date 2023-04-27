Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Hollywood Birdies Store

File Photo from July 15, 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:08 pm, two masked men entered the Birdies convenience store at the 24600 block of Three Notch Road in Hollywood. The two suspects pointed a handgun at store employees, demanding money from the registers. The suspects removed currency from the registers and fled on foot.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies and K-9 Unit responded to the scene and the Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with cellphone video or images who was present at the scene is asked to visit the Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Upload Video Upload Portal at https://www.firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence/ Videos can be provided anonymously through the portal.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130 or email david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.