Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Westfield Annapolis Mall

Westfield Annapolis Mall – Courtesy of Baron Maddock.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – An armed robbery took place at Kay Jewelers inside the Westfield Annapolis Mall on May 31, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to the report of the incident at 2002 Annapolis Mall Road in Annapolis.

According to the victims, a white female entered the store and engaged with several employees about pieces of jewelry. During the conversation, the suspect lifted the front of her shirt to reveal a handgun and demanded jewelry.

She then fled the store on foot with the stolen jewelry toward the parking garage. The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 25-30 years old, 5’-00” and 100 lbs with blonde hair.

The CID Robbery detectives are currently investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

