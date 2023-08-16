Police Investigating ATM Armed Robbery In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 7, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded for a robbery of a citizen at the Bank of America ATM located at 212 West Street in Annapolis.

The 44-year-old male victim was using the ATM when he was approached by two males dressed in dark clothing, one armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded cash from the victim. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.