Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery At Navy Federal Credit Union In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – An attempted armed robbery took place on June 2, 2023, at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the Navy Federal Credit Union located at 825 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, MD.

According to police reports, an unknown suspect, described as a black male wearing a red and blue shirt with black sleeves, blue shorts, dark sunglasses, and a black head covering, walked into the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money and implying that he had a gun. The teller immediately walked away from the counter, and the suspect left the bank on foot.

Officers responded to the scene, searched the area thoroughly, but were unable to locate any suspects. CID Robbery detectives are currently investigating this incident and have urged anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

