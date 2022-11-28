CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 3:40 pm, the suspect entered a vehicle in the parking lot of the Ace Hardware in Charlotte Hall and stole cash.

The suspect attempted to access two more vehicles before leaving the area on foot toward Route 5.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Paul Rodriguez at 301-475-4200, ext. 78139 or email paul.rodriguez@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 58497-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.