SEVERN, Md. – On August 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Telegraph Road (MD 170) and Buckingham Place in Severn for a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle.

An Acura sedan was east on Buckingham Place, facing a flashing red signal. A Kawasaki motorcycle was southbound on Telegraph Road, facing a flashing yellow signal. The Acura entered Telegraph Road intending to turn left. The motorcycle struck the Acura in the intersection.

The driver of the Acura was not injured. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area trauma center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Vehicle 1: 2004 Acura TSX Sedan

Driver

James Wang (No Injuries)

40-year-old

Nottingham, Maryland

Vehicle 2: 2023 Kawasaki ZX-6R Motorcycle

Driver

Lucas Giovanni Ross (Fatal Injuries)

20-year-old

Severn, Maryland