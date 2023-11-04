Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 71-year-old Alena Mirshahi of Bethesda. The collision occurred in late September. On November 2, 2023, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death was caused by injuries suffered during the crash.

On September 22, 2023, at approximately 9:00 am, officers responded to the 900 block of Harry S Truman Drive for a single-vehicle collision. The driver was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mirshahi was traveling on Harry S Truman Drive, when for reasons under investigation, she lost control, left the roadway and collided with a building.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0056217.