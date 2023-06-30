HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On June 30, at approximately 6:19 p.m., police, fire and emergency services were called to Burnt Store Road in the area of Old Blandford Place for a serious single motor vehicle accident. According to a caller, the driver of the crashed vehicle was driving erratically on the wrong side of the road before the ended up in a ditch and hit a tree.

Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree with one occupant unresponsive. Despite the efforts of EMS, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Police are currently investigating the collision. No further details have been released at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

