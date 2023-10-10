Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle In Prince George's County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Friday. The deceased rider is 30-year-old Christopher Eugene Johnson of Washington, DC.

On October 6, 2023, at approximately 8:55 pm, officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Pepper Mill Drive in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

The preliminary investigation revealed Johnson, who was riding the motorcycle, struck the rear passenger side of a car that was turning left onto Pepper Mill Drive from Central Avenue. Johnson died a short time later at a hospital. A passenger in the involved car suffered critical, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0059589.