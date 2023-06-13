Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle In Prince George's County

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Saturday in District Heights. The deceased rider is 33-year-old Kristopher Antonio Watson of Washington, DC.

On June 10, 2023, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to the area of Forestville Road and Marlboro Pike.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, struck the rear of a vehicle in a left turn lane of northbound Forestville Road. Watson was ejected from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by a second vehicle. Both involved drivers remained on the scene. Watson was pronounced deceased at a hospital a short time later.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-00234291.