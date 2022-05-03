PAROLE, Md. — On May 2, 2022, at 1256 hours, officers from Southern District responded to Maryland Route 665 (Aris T. Allen Boulevard) just after Route 2 (Solomons Island Road) for a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial dump truck.



Preliminary investigation suggests the dump truck was traveling eastbound on Route 665 when for unknown reasons, left the roadway and struck a bridge retaining wall before overturning in the below ravine.



The dump truck driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. The driver was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.



Maryland Route 665 is expected to remain closed during the overnight hours and could possibly affect morning rush hour.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays and plan accordingly.

Updates regarding the roadway status will be provided as they become available.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Vehicle 1:

2013 Peterbilt Dump Truck

Driver: Cleve Tyrone Maynard 63-year-old male

Fatal Injuries

400 block of Quiet Hollow Court

Glen Burnie, MD