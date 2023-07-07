CHILLUM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a now fatal hit-and-run of a bicyclist that occurred in late June. The deceased bicyclist is 28-year-old Henok Geteta of Hyattsville.

On June 25, 2023, at approximately 2:10 am, officers responded to the area of East-West Highway and Chillum Manor Road in Chillum for a collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified driver struck the bicyclist in the roadway. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased on July 3, 2023. The striking driver did not remain on the scene. Preliminarily, the striking vehicle is described as a black pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number PP23062500000268.