Police Investigating Fatal Hit And Run Involving Pedestrian In Accokeek

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred Monday night in Accokeek. The deceased pedestrian is 24-year-old Adam Emmanuel Douglas of Clinton.

On September 11, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm, officers responded to the 14700 block of Livingston Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle was traveling northbound on Livingston Road, when for reasons under investigation, struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene. Investigators are working to determine the make and model of the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.