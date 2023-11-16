Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Suitland. The deceased pedestrian is 26-year-old Naseem During of Baltimore.

On November 11, 2023, at approximately 5:00 am, officers responded to the area of Silver Hill Road and Navy Day Drive. Officers located an adult male in the roadway suffering from trauma. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck the pedestrian in the westbound lanes of Silver Hill Road. The driver remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0067174.