Police Investigating Multiple Shootings In Lexington Park Over Mother's Day Weekend

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is investigating two separate shooting incidents on Saturday and Sunday in Lexington Park.

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 6:04 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a shooting at the 21500 block of Wilcutt Street in Lexington Park. A 17-year-old male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:05 pm, deputies responded to the area of Primrose Willow Lane and Creeping Primrose Lane in Lexington Park for the report of shots fired. Shell casings were located on the scene. Later a 22-year-old male victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab responded to both scenes to continue the investigations.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 78124 or email allison.mattera@stmaryscountymd.gov or Sgt. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004 or email christopher.beyer@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.