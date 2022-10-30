WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Upon arrival, crews identified a 40-year-old male patient suffering with a stab wound in the back of his hand, and multiple stab wounds to his chest.

The units that arrived first on the scene immediately applied a tourniquet to the body, and called for a helicopter to make the transport.

The Trooper 7 helicopter from Maryland State Police Aviation was called to make the transport.

According to first responders, the suspect was still in the house at the time of their arrival. It is unclear how the victim and the suspect may have been related at this time.

The victim was transported to UM Capital Regional Medical Center for additional treatment.

This incident is currently under investigation.

We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

