Police Investigating Theft At Early Bird Liquors In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently investigating a theft that took place at the Early Bird Liquors on Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, MD. The incident happened on February 25, 2023, at approximately 9 p.m.

According to reports, the suspects were seen leaving the store in a silver sedan. The police have released photos of the person of interest and the vehicle they were seen driving in.

If you have any information that might help in the investigation, or if you recognize the suspects or the vehicle in the photos, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack on 301-475-8955 x0. Reference incident number 23-MSP-007252 when you call.

The police have assured the public that any information provided will be kept confidential. You can remain anonymous while sharing information about the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com