Police Investigating Vandalism, Property Destruction At North Beach Wetlands Park

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism and property destruction at the Wetlands Park in North Beach.

The vandalism occurred sometime between late October and November of 2022.

Anyone with information about this case or possible suspects is asked to please contact Det. T. Buckler at Thomas.Buckler@calvertcountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.