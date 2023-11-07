LOTHIAN, Md. – In a routine traffic stop conducted by the Anne Arundel County Police Department on November 6, 2023, officers made a significant discovery. At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers pulled over a gray Nissan Rogue on Mt. Zion Marlboro Road near Southern Maryland Road.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Washington, DC. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement officials uncovered a loaded .45 caliber pistol. The discovery led to the immediate arrest of the driver, identified as 41-year-old Jermaine Michael Terry from Waldorf, Maryland.

Terry now faces multiple charges and citations, including Firearm Use/Fel-viol Crime, Handgun In Vehicle, Reg Firearm: illegal Possession, Loaded Handgun In Vehicle, Motor Veh/Unlawful Taking, Unauth Removal Of Motor Vehicle, And Theft: $1,500 To Under $25,000.