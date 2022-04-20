LAUREL, Md. – Today at approximately 6:05 A.M. in the 100 block of Bryan Ct., Laurel, Maryland, Laurel Police Officers were serving an arrest and search warrant in reference to an attempted murder case.

When our Emergency Response Team announced their presence the suspect fired from within the residence.

One officer was struck by gunfire. He is being treated at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody. There is no present danger to the community but expect police presence in the area for the next few hours.

Additional information will follow.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we encourage anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed any of these events, to please contact The Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Media Inquiries: Please contact Laura Guenin, Public Relations, Laurel Police Department at 240-278-0758 or email lguenin@laurel.md.us.