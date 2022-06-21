WALDORF, Md. – On June 17, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit and Patrol Operations, along with Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority, and the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Leonardtown Road in the area of Renner Road.

The checkpoint is part of the CCSO’s commitment to safer roadways through focused efforts on distracted driving, reckless driving and driving while impaired.

During the checkpoint, 12 traffic citations, 54 warnings, and 6 equipment repairs orders were issued. A loaded firearm and suspected marijuana were recovered from one car.

William Andrew Mells

The driver, William Andrew Mells, 25, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with illegal transportation of a firearm, driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle, and other related charges.

On June 18, Mells was released from the Charles County Detention Center by a district court commissioner on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

The checkpoint was conducted using grant funds administered by the Maryland State Highway Administration.