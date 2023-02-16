Tylar Monei Barnes

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the missing juvenile pictured, Tylar Monei Barnes.

Tylar is 13 years old, approx. 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs.

Tylar was last seen at her residence in Huntingtown around 2:30 p.m. on February 14, 2023.

She is believed to be wearing black leggings with white lettering down the left side and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on Tylar’s whereabouts, is asked to contact 911 or the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.

Please refer to case # 23-10056.