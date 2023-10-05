Police Seek Identity Of Counterfeit Currency Suspect At 7-Eleven In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 12:00 a.m., the female pictured attempted to pay for items with counterfeit bills at 7-Eleven on Three Notch Rd in Lexington Park, MD.

The subject appears to be a white female, approximately 50 years old, with glasses and a tattoo on her left chest area.

The female subject arrived and left in the white vehicle pictured. Surveillance shows the subject riding with an acquaintance in a similar vehicle. The acquaintance is a black female who purchased a case of water just prior to this event. Each left in their respective vehicles after the purchase of water and returned to purchase items with the counterfeit bills shortly thereafter.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or this incident is asked to contact DFC Tyler Westphal at tyler.westphal@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8017.

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name.

You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.