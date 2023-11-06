Police Seek Identity Of Persons Of Interest In Lexington Park Bicycle Robbery

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – At approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, a male was robbed on Lexwood Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

The subjects pictured are persons of interest who may have been involved in this robbery. Person of Interest (POI) #1 is seen riding the victim’s bicycle moments after the robbery.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Richard Stillwell at Richard.Stillwell@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8155. Please reference Case #57463-23.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.