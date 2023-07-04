Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Family Dollar

SMCSO UPDATE: 2:09 pm – The suspect has been identified. Thank you.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the subject pictured, regarding a theft investigation.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 3:00 PM, the female shown walked out of the Family Dollar on Great Mills Road, failing to pay for several items. The female was accompanied by another black female and they both left in a silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Hersh #343 at 301-475-4200, ext. 8155 or email Dianne.Hersh@stmaryscountymd.gov . Case #35288-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or send a text to 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select send. Continue the conversation with information on your Tip after receiving the response. Note: “Tip239” is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown, or the system will not initiate the conversation.

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.