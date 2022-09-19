Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Wawa Store In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On July 31, 2022, at 2:22 a.m. the pictured suspect utilized a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Wawa located in the 22500 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Max Schell at (301) 475-4200 extension 78175 or by email at Max.Schell@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.