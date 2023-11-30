Police Seize Firearms, Drug Cache In Lexington Park Apartment, Suspect Arrested In Calvert County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Through a joint investigation conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, a search and seizure warrant was executed Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at an apartment in the 46000 block of Hilton Drive, Lexington Park, MD; the resident of the apartment was previously identified as 21-year-old Adam Joseph Holland.

During the search, detectives found a loaded privately made AR-15 pistol and a loaded Glock 29 semi-automatic handgun with obliterated serial numbers. Additionally, a large quantity of cannabis and US currency, and multiple items indicative of drug distribution, were found.

Just before the execution of the residential search warrant by detectives, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, who previously obtained a search and seizure warrant for Mr. Holland’s person and vehicle, initiated a traffic stop on Holland in Calvert County. During the search of Mr. Holland and his vehicle, additional suspected cannabis was found. Holland was then released to the custody of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Holland, who is prohibited from possessing regulated firearms due to a previous disqualifying conviction, was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was charged with the following: – CDS – Possession of Firearm – Regulated Firearm Illegal Possession – Illegal Possession of Ammunition – Knowingly Alter Firearm ID Number – CDS Possession Intent to Distribute Cannabis – CDS Possession Cannabis over Civil Use

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office extends appreciation to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for its collaborative work on this case.