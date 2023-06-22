Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Announces Exclusive Jazz Cruises

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the Mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, will feature four fantastic jazz cruises during the three-day jazz weekend in 2023.

Jazz lovers can enhance their Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival experience with an exclusive two-hour cruise on beautiful Breton Bay right from the Wharf in downtown Leonardtown while enjoying live jazz music, light fare, and refreshments. Cruisers will be joined by Wynne Briscoe, the Jazz Ambassador for the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, during the trip.

There are 4 cruises to choose from, two on Friday, July 7, 2023, and two on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Advanced tickets are required; no walk-ons accepted. Those interested are encouraged to reserve now, as they are likely to sell out. The cost is $75 per person; only 25 tickets will be sold for these exclusive cruises.

Cruises depart from Leonardtown Wharf (end of Washington Street, Leonardtown) promptly at the time indicated and last for 2 hours. Boarding begins 15 minutes prior to departure time. All sales are final; no refunds will be issued for any reason. Tickets can be purchased here.

This popular, annual festival, which has become known in the past two decades for showcasing local culinary delicacies of Maryland’s Mother County in addition to renowned, national jazz talent, will feature three days of jazz fun. Tickets, both VIP and discount packages, are now available on the festival’s website, PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com, and information is also available on the event’s Facebook page. The public is encouraged to check these resources regularly for event updates.

Proceeds from this event go towards funding the non-profit Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, whose mission is to support the museums and historic sites under the care of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. The event’s major partners include the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, St. Mary’s County Museum Division, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and many Leonardtown businesses. For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, please visit PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com.