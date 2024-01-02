BALTIMORE – With the Powerball jackpot surging past $800 million as 2024 began, the game delivered the Maryland Lottery’s biggest prize of the past week.

On Dec. 30, in the final Powerball drawing of 2023, a lucky player in Prince George’s County won a third-tier prize of $50,000, and the winner added the Powerplay option to the ticket, which quadrupled the prize to $200,000. In the New Year’s Day Powerball drawing, a ticket sold in Michigan won an $842.4 million jackpot (cash value $425.2 million). It was the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and 10th-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Meanwhile, the Multi-Match Christmas Day drawing produced a jackpot-winning ticket in Windsor Mill worth an estimated annuity value of $540,000, with an estimated cash option of $290,000.

All told, Maryland Lottery players won $40.7 million in prizes during the final seven days of 2023, including 39 tickets worth $10,000 or more.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners: Scratch-off prizes claimed Dec. 25-31: $100,000 Prizes · Snow Globe 7s, Brinkley Market, 3311 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills · Ultimate Cash, Thirsty’s, 9534 Ocean Highway, Delmar · 50 Years!, Telegraph Exxon, 805 Reese Road, Severn

$30,000 Prize · Peppermint Payout Multiplier, Sheetz #200, 428 North Church Street, Thurmont

Draw Game tickets sold for drawings Dec. 25-31: POWERBALL · $200,000 ticket sold Dec. 30 at E&C Mid-Atlantic, 12300 Annapolis Road, Glenn Dale (unclaimed as of Jan. 2) · $50,000 ticket sold Dec. 20 at Safeway #1668, 5510 Norbeck Road, Rockville (unclaimed as of Jan. 2)

MULTI-MATCH · $540,000 jackpot-winning ticket sold Dec. 19 at The News Stand, 6901 Security Blvd., Windsor Mill (unclaimed as of Jan. 2)

PICK 5 Two $50,000 tickets sold Dec. 30 at R&R Convenience & Deli, 812 Guilford Ave., Baltimore (both unclaimed as of Jan. 2)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 28 at Mutts Liquors, 4541 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head (unclaimed as of Jan. 2)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 31 at Twin Beach Convenience Mart, 8426 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach (unclaimed as of Jan. 2)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 31 at Brother Liquors, 12788 Old Fort Road, Fort Washington (unclaimed as of Jan. 2)

Three $25,000 tickets sold Dec. 26 at Pantry One, 5100 Old Court Road, Randallstown (one claimed, two unclaimed as of Jan. 2)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 29 at Patapsco Village Liquors, 3434 Annapolis Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Jan. 2)

RACETRAX · $63,381 ticket sold Dec. 30 at Royal Farms #159, 1801 Washington Blvd., Baltimore (unclaimed as of Jan. 2) · $16,320 ticket sold Dec. 27 at Rustic Inn, 9527 Belair Road, Nottingham · $14,663.50 ticket sold Dec. 26 at Giant #365, 3299 Emmorton Road, Abingdon (claimed) · $12,015 ticket sold Dec. 30 at Wawa #8521, 9100 Riggs Road, Adelphi (claimed) · $11,269 ticket sold Dec. 25 at Chicken Man, 824 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $33.2 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $19.3 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.